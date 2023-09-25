MP: 39 BJP workers injured after bus crashes into truck

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 25, 2023 | 12:03 pm 2 min read

39 BJP workers injured as their bus crashes into parked truck in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a bus carrying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers has reportedly crashed into a parked truck in the state's Khargone district. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Khargone's Kasrawad area, leaving 39 BJP workers injured. Furthermore, the injured individuals have also been rushed to a nearby district hospital.

BJP workers injured on way to 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh'

As per India Today, the BJP workers were on their way to participate in the party's "Karyakarta Mahakumbh" in Bhopal on Monday. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the mega congregation of saffron party workers there. The India Today report also suggested that most BJP workers traveling on the said bus were from Rupgarh, Khaparjamli, and Rai Sagar of Bhagwanpura.

Details on BJP's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh'

The Karyakarta Mahakumbh has been organized by the BJP on Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary to mark the formal culmination of its "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" in MP. This will also mark the third visit of the prime minister to the poll-bound state in the last 45 days, where the ruling saffron brigade is locked in a tough fight with the Congress.

Modi pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya

Ahead of his arrival in Bhopal, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and said, "The personality and work of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the founder of Antyodaya, who devoted his entire life to the service of Mother India, will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen." "My respectful obeisances to him on his birth anniversary," he wrote in Hindi.

Check out Modi's post on X

Similar accident in MP killed 1 last week

Meanwhile, in a similar accident in MP, one individual died while five others got injured after a high-speed truck crashed into a bus last week at Jabalpur's Lamheta bypass. Free Press Journal reported that the incident triggered an outrage among the local people over road safety, who also informed the police about the accident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

