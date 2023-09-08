Bypoll results: BJP wins both Tripura seats, Congress bags Puthuppally

Bypoll results: BJP wins both Tripura seats, Congress bags Puthuppally

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 08, 2023

The BJP on Friday won in Boxanagar and Dhanpur bypolls of Tripura while the Congress retained Kerala's Puthuppally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Boxanagar and Dhanpur bypolls in Tripura on Friday, while the Congress retained Kerala's Puthuppally. The Trinamool Congress won in West Bengal's Dhupguri. The Samajwadi Party's Sudhakar Singh was leading in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, while Uttarakhand's Bageshwar was witnessing a tight contest besides Jharkhand's Dumri, where NDA's Yashoda Devi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Bebi Devi had locked horns.

Why does this story matter?

Seven assembly seats in six states went to byelections on Tuesday, which was dubbed a litmus test for the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The results could give a glimpse of the opposition bloc's standing against the BJP, setting the stage for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Tafajjal Hossain won Boxanagar by over 30,000 votes

The BJP, which is ruling in Tripura, wrested Boxanagar from the Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M), whose sitting MLA Samsul Haque's death necessitated the bypoll. The CPI(M) fielded Haque's son Mohammed Mijan Hossain with support from the Congress against the BJP's Tafajjal Hossain, who won by over 30,000 votes. Hossain was the runner-up behind Haque in the 2021 state Assembly elections.

End of road for communists: BJP

The Dhanpur bypoll, on the other hand, was announced following the resignation of BJP MP Pratima Bhoumik. She had won the Dhanpur seat in the assembly election but resigned to retain her Lok Sabha membership. The BJP fielded her brother Bindu Debnath. Elated with the victory, the BJP said it's the end of the road for communists in Tripura, a Left bastion until 2018.

Congress's five-decade stronghold over Puthupally prevails

The Congress retained its stronghold, Puthuppally, as Chandy Oommen swept the polls with a margin of nearly 38,000 votes. The seat was held by his father, Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister, for over five decades until his death in July. Meanwhile, the Congress's Basant Kumar was trailing behind the BJP's Parwati Dass in the 14th round after leading for several rounds in Bageshwar.

