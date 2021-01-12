In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and mother-in-law in Tripura on Monday before chopping their bodies in front of his two children. He then attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The accused has been arrested. Though police are yet to ascertain the cause of the attack, reports claimed marital discord could have been a reason. Here's more.

What happened Man had an argument with wife and mother-in-law

The man, identified as Narayan Das, is a resident of Happania, West Tripura district. Yesterday, he arrived at his in-law's house in Dhalai district where an argument ensued between him, his wife, and her mother. He then attacked them with a sharp weapon. Both the children, shocked at what was happening, screamed, alerting the neighbors. Soon, cops were informed.

Conflict Couple had been living separately for few months

Das's wife, along with their children, had been living with her mother for the last four months. They were about to get divorced; the conflict between them is believed to have triggered the grisly crime. On learning of the twin murders, locals burst out in anger, asking police to hand over the accused to them. Tripura State Rifles was called to contain the crowd.

Details Traces of poison found but accused out of danger: Police

On the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashish Dasgupta said a medical examination of the man has been conducted. "Traces of poison have been found in his body, but he is out of danger. The motive behind the attack is yet to be curtained as we have not been able to question him till now," Dasgupta added. Das is recuperating at GBP Hospital in Agartala.

Aftermath The children were handed over to child welfare officer