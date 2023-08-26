'Hit me for hour': UP boy slapped on teacher's orders

India

'Hit me for hour': UP boy slapped on teacher's orders

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 26, 2023 | 08:38 pm 3 min read

UP's Muslim boy who was slapped on teacher's orders has narrated his ordeal

A Muslim boy who was reportedly slapped by classmates on his teacher's orders on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, narrated his ordeal on Saturday. He said his classmates slapped him for almost an hour after the teacher instructed them to hit him for making a mistake, India Today reported. A video of the incident—shot by his cousin—has now gone viral on social media.

'Was beaten up, I didn't learn multiplication tables': Victim

Speaking to India Today, the boy said, "I was beaten up because I had made a mistake. I didn't learn multiplication tables." "She (teacher) told the children to come and hit me hard. They kept hitting me for an hour," he said. His cousin Nadeem—who visited the school for some work—reportedly filmed the video after seeing the teacher asking other children to slap him.

Teacher encouraged students to 'hit' Muslim boy 'harder': Report

In the viral video, the teacher at Neha Public School of Khubbapur village, named Tripta Tyagi, could be allegedly seen encouraging students to slap their Muslim classmate, NDTV reported. "I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai...," she was caught saying on camera. The students then took turns slapping the classmate as the teacher encouraged them to "hit him harder."

Had no communal intentions: Accused teacher

Meanwhile, the accused teacher, Tyagi, told ANI that the video that went viral was distorted after editing, and she "had no such intention." She also denied communal motives, saying Hindus and Muslims stay with unity in the area. The teacher said there was pressure from his parents to be strict with him as he had not been doing homework for almost two months.

'I'm handicapped, so made students slap him': Tyagi

The teacher further claimed the issue was a "minor" one that had been blown out of proportion after the video went viral. "I am handicapped, so I made some students slap him so that he would start doing his homework," she added.

Incident triggers outrage; why no 'bulldozer' action, Owaisi asks Adityanath

The incident attracted widespread outrage, especially among the opposition politicians, who criticized the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath why he was not taking "bulldozer action" in this case. Owaisi alleged the boy's father had decided not to complain because he knew he wouldn't get justice.

Owaisi questions NCPCR, NHRC over incident

NCPCR takes cognizance of viral video, assures action

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of the viral video and assured action against Tyagi. "Taking cognizance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child... Do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children," the child body's Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo posted on X.

Reactions of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra

The incident also attracted criticism from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Gandhi said the incident was like "sowing the poison of discrimination" among children, Gandhi Vadra said, "Hate is the biggest enemy of progress." Gandhi blamed the BJP for the incident, saying, "This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire."

Share this timeline