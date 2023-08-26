UP woman arrested for allegedly slashing drunk husband's throat

August 26, 2023

UP woman slits husband's throat to save 19-year-old daughter-in-law: Report

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old woman has been arrested in Budaun district's Bilsi town for slitting her husband's throat to stop him from sexually abusing their 19-year-old daughter-in-law. Reportedly, the police revealed that the incident occurred on August 14 when her husband, identified as Tejendra Singh, was murdered under "suspicious circumstances" while sleeping in the courtyard of his house.

How police caught Singh's wife for murder

According to The Times of India, the family of the 43-year-old deceased initially claimed that he was killed by an "unidentified" individual. However, the investigators started to become more suspicious of his wife, Mithlesh Devi, after she allegedly kept changing her statements during the police interrogation. She was arrested on Friday, nearly two weeks after the murder, reports said on Saturday.

Devi arrested, charged under IPC Section 302: Report

According to Bilsi Station House Officer (SHO) Brajesh Singh, Devi confessed to killing her husband after being taken into custody for interrogation. She was subsequently charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder). Reportedly, the accused woman, a mother of four, revealed that her husband often thrashed her and even pressured her to convince their daughter-in-law "to sleep with him."

How Devi murdered Singh

While narrating how things unfolded on the night of Singh's murder, 40-year-old Devi stated, "I have been looking for an opportunity to get rid of my husband. On that fateful night, he returned in an inebriated condition and was sleeping outside the house." "I used a sickle to slit his throat. I did it to save my daughter-in-law," The Times of India quoted her as saying.

