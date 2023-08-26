Modi-Xi BRICS meeting: Differing statements cast doubts over LAC de-escalation

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 26, 2023 | 04:20 pm 3 min read

Uncertainty over India-China LAC de-escalation process continues to persists as China silent on pullback

India and China issued conflicting statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping's meeting at the BRICS Summit, raising doubts about the progress made in de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), The Indian Express reported. Both countries have been embroiled in a border conflict since 2020 following disagreements over the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Recent military-level talks and diplomatic engagements aimed at addressing the ongoing standoff also reportedly failed to achieve any breakthrough.

Why does this story matter?

This development follows reports that the two leaders held "brief" talks over the unresolved LAC concerns. Last month, the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry revealed both leaders also "reached an important consensus on stabilizing China-India relations" during their meeting at the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022. It essentially contradicted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s statement, claiming they exchanged only pleasantries during the summit. Subsequently, the MEA confirmed the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry's statement.

Different accounts on Modi-Xi meeting at BRICS Summit

After PM Modi and President Xi's latest meeting on LAC disengagement, India reportedly said the leaders agreed to focus on "expeditious disengagement and de-escalation" of troops. But now, China's statement did not mention any agreed outcome on the LAC pullback but instead reiterated its oft-repeated stance of keeping the border standoff separate from bilateral ties. The two sides also had conflicting versions on who requested the meeting, which has raised questions about the progress made in resolving the LAC issue.

Ongoing talks amid standoff in eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have had a series of discussions to settle the military impasse in eastern Ladakh since May 2020. Conversations between the two sides have also taken place at multiple levels. The foreign ministers, national security advisors, corps commanders, and major generals are among others who held talks previously. This resulted in disengagements in several locations, but a significant number of troops and modern defense weaponry remain deployed in the Ladakh region.

Unresolved issues stall India-China negotiations

Despite multiple rounds of military talks, specific issues and areas remain unresolved in the India-China border conflict. These include the strategic areas of Depsang and Demchok, among others. China has urged India to end the deadlock and address these two outstanding issues. India, on the other hand, emphasized that the stalemate cannot end until the armies disengage and the area's usual patrolling points are restored. These unresolved issues have stalled talks and negotiations.

Upcoming G20 Summit: Potential impact on border dispute

Following slow progress in India-China talks, the upcoming G20 Summit might result in some breakthroughs in continued attempts to resolve the border conflict. President Xi is likely to attend the summit in New Delhi in September. The expected negotiations on the sidelines of the summit are significant since they are being held under India's G20 presidency. All eyes are now on the contention points where India and China have been negotiating plans for a limited pullout.

