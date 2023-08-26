Haryana: 2-day internet ban in Nuh ahead of VHP rally

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 26, 2023 | 02:45 pm 3 min read

Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh ahead of VHP rally

The Haryana government suspended the mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district of Haryana till Monday due to potential disturbance in the law and order situation, Hindustan Times reported. The decision comes as right-wing Hindutva outfits plan to proceed with a religious procession on Monday despite being denied permission by the district administration. Officials claimed the suspension aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on social media, which could lead to violence and property damage.

Why does this story matter?

The fresh rally comes almost a month after communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31. The violence was triggered after a Muslim mob allegedly threw stones at a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. It spread to other areas in Haryana, killing six persons. Recently, several gram panchayats in Rewari, Jhajjar, and Mahendragarh districts reportedly barred Muslims' entry in an apparent reaction to the Nuh violence.

Ban order exempts these services

According to reports, the ban came into effect at 12:00pm on Saturday and will continue until Monday (August 28). However, the order would have no impact on the state's business interests or people's essential domestic requirements. The order said the individual SMS, banking SMS, mobile recharge, voice calls, broadband internet services, and corporate/domestic household leasing lines would be excluded from the ban.

Police deny permission to rally

The VHP and Bajrang Dal are reportedly scheduled to resume the Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra, a religious procession, on Monday in Nuh. However, they were denied permission by the local administration for the event, citing security concerns due to previous incidents of communal violence in the district. Despite this, members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal are reportedly determined to carry out the procession, which was disrupted previously on July 31.

Organizers seek security from police

The right-wing organizations claimed to have made elaborate plans to resume the event and said that their security and safety were the responsibility of the administration and police. VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain stated they could limit the number of devotees if required but would not cancel the yatra. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police said the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services was an attempt to mitigate potential risks associated with the procession.

Know about Nuh violence triggered on July 31

The violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob pelted stones at the aforementioned procession and torched some vehicles on July 31. As news of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were set ablaze allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express. Later, a mosque was also torched, and its imam, Hafiz Saad, was allegedly killed by Hindu rioters.

