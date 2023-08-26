UP: Teacher asks students to slap Muslim classmate, action initiated

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 26, 2023 | 11:30 am 3 min read

Action has been initiated against a private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly asking students to slap Muslim classmate

A private school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has come under severe criticism after a video emerged showing one of its teachers allegedly instructing students to slap their Muslim classmate, NDTV reported. The Uttar Pradesh Police said it had taken note of the incident and asked the state's Education Department to take action against the teacher. Authorities are also reportedly investigating whether the teacher's actions were driven by communal motives, as she allegedly used objectionable language in the video.

Teacher blames Muslim mothers for decline in education

In the viral video, the teacher at Neha Public School of Khubbapur village, named Tripta Tyagi, could be allegedly seen encouraging students to slap their Muslim classmate. She also reportedly blamed Muslim mothers for the decline in their education. The incident triggered a massive row in Uttar Pradesh, with some politicians and social activists demanding Tyagi's arrest. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also sought action against the teacher.

UP Police says action initiated against teacher

In a video statement on X, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said, "We have taken cognizance of a viral video where a woman teacher is getting some school students to hit a classmate for not learning mathematics tables. We have also spoken to the school principal about the objectionable comment in the video." "We have informed the basic education officer, and action will be taken against the teacher," he said.

Father reaches compromise, withdraws child from school

According to Hindustan Times, the Muslim boy's father has reportedly opted not to file a complaint against the teacher or the school. After he decided not to send his child to this school any longer, the school also refunded the fees. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded angrily to this, questioning why the father had lost faith in the legal system.

AIMIM chief Owaisi reacts sharply to incident

BJP sowing poison of discrimination: Rahul Gandhi

The incident also attracted criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said it was like "sowing the poison of discrimination" among children. He blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident, saying, "This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire." Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh asked the police file to file a case and that the child's education should not be disrupted following the incident.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale terms incident shocking, demands FIR

