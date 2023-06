India

UP police shoots dead criminal wanted in murder, dacoity cases

UP police shoots dead criminal wanted in murder, dacoity cases

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 27, 2023 | 08:20 am 1 min read

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that the Special Task Force (STF) shot dead a criminal identified as Mohammed Gufran in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi at around 5 am on Tuesday. It said he was wanted in 13 cases of murder, loot, and robbery in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. He carried a reward of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Some people alleged the encounter was staged

Share this timeline