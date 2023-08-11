Protect democracy: Kharge defends suspended MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Politics

Protect democracy: Kharge defends suspended MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 11, 2023 | 05:55 pm 2 min read

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defends Adhir Ranjan

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday stated that grand old party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha on "flimsy" grounds. Appealing to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to protect "democracy," the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha stated that Chowdhury only said, "Nirav Modi," and Nirav stands for "shaant" (quiet) in Hindi.

Why does this story matter?

The remarks from the Congress president came after Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for reportedly disturbing the ministers and attacking Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Narendra Modi. In response, the grand old party labeled the decision against its floor leader "undemocratic" and "unbelievable."

Details on Kharge's appeal to Lok Sabha chairman

While arguing that Chowdhury will be deprived of numerous Parliamentary committees he is part of, Kharge urged Dhankhar, "He (Chowdhury ) has been suspended on a flimsy ground." "I am pleading with the vice president and the Chairman of the House that you have to protect democracy as he is in the public accounts committee, business advisory committee too, and the CBC selection."

If Chowdhury is suspended, it is not good: Kharge

Furthermore, the Congress president added, "He (Chowdhury) only said Nirav Modi. Nirav means 'shaant' (quiet), silent, and for that, he was suspended?" "He has been deprived of all these institutions, and if he is suspended, it is not good," the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

You can watch Kharge's comments on Chowdhury here

Know about Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha

On Thursday, an alleged remark from Chowdhury on PM Modi was expunged from the proceedings after massive objections from the members of the BJP. On the back of this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and saffron brigade leader Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for his suspension and accused the Congress MP of causing continuous disruptions and degrading the nation.

Chowdhury's reaction to his Lok Sabha suspension

Reacting to his suspension later, Chowdhury said he didn't mean to insult the PM or anyone. "Modi ji is sitting "Nirav" on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," said Chowdhury. "PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted...his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me," he added.

Share this timeline