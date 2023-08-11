Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha over forging signature allegations

Politics

Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha over forging signature allegations

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 11, 2023 | 02:50 pm 1 min read

Top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday over an alleged "breach of privilege" after complaints from four MPs alleged that he named them in a house panel without their consent in violation of rules. While moving the motion of suspension, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal claimed Chadha's action was unethical.

You can watch Goyal's statement on Chadha here

