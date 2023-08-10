'Forged' signatures row: Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show paper

Politics

'Forged' signatures row: Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show paper

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 10, 2023 | 01:38 pm 2 min read

AAP MP Raghav Chadha hit back at the ruling BJP after Amit Shah accused him of fraud

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit back at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused him of fraud. Chadha challenged the BJP to show the paper where he allegedly forged signatures to propose names for a committee to review the Delhi services bill, as claimed by five Rajya Sabha MPs.

Why does this story matter?

Both Houses of Parliament gave assent to the Delhi services bill, which the AAP-led Delhi government alleges is a ploy by the BJP-led Centre to usurp control of Delhi's bureaucracy. Chadha reportedly tried to push for the bill to be reviewed before it was tabled. However, five MPs whose names Chadha proposed for the review committee accused him of forging their signatures.

No sign required to propose name: Chadha

Chadha said, "I challenge the BJP to show me the piece of paper where they are claiming the forged signatures." He added, "The Rajya Sabha rule book states that no signature or written consent of a member, whose name has been proposed for the select committee, is required. It nowhere states that you require signatures or written consent from that proposed member."

Reports said Chadha may face FIR for forgery

Five Rajya Sabha MPs—the BJP's S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, and Sudhanshu Trivedi, along with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's M Thambidurai and the Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra—moved a privilege motion against Chadha. Shah accused the AAP MP of "fraudulently" including the names of the MPs, following which it was reported that the House chairman may recommend an FIR against Chadha.

Shah should know rules: AAP's Sanjay Singh

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred the MPs' complaint to the Privileges Committee for probe. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "A new tradition has started that whoever speaks against Modi ji, take action against him... Amit Shah should know that no signature is required to propose the name. The party is trying to end the membership of Raghav Chadha like Rahul Gandhi."

Share this timeline