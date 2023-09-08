Assembly bypoll results: INDIA vs NDA as counting underway

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 08, 2023 | 08:29 am 1 min read

The results of the assembly bypolls held earlier this week are likely to be declared on Friday as the counting of votes for seven seats in six states is underway. The constituencies which went to bypolls are Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Kerala's Puthuppally, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand's Dumri, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

Why does this story matter?

The bypolls are being seen as a litmus test for the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since these were the first elections since the formation of the opposition alliance. The results will set the stage for the upcoming assembly elections in five states later this year and the Lok Sabha elections likely next year.

Who held the seats perviously?

The counting began at 8:00 am on Friday. Of the seven seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held three (Bageshwar, Dhanpur, and Dhupguri) while the Samajwadi Party (Ghosi), Communist Party of India-Marxist (Boxanagar), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Dumri), and Congress (Puthuppally) held one each.

