Bihar: Row over renaming Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park in Patna

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 21, 2023 | 05:27 pm 2 min read

A row has erupted in Bihar over renaming Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park

A political row has erupted in Bihar over the renaming of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park in Patna﻿'s Kankarbagh area. The park was renamed "Coconut Park" by the Nitish Kumar government, restoring its original name before it was modified in 2018. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also set to inaugurate the newly renamed park on Monday, but it has been postponed. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the government for this decision, calling it "objectionable."

BJP leaders decry park renaming decision

The decision attracted sharp reactions from the BJP, with the party leaders expressing serious concerns, PTI reported. BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, called the renaming a crime and expressed disappointment, particularly considering the presence of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the park. State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary also criticized the move, accusing the Bihar government of disrespecting PM Vajpayee despite him being the recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Renaming of park is big offence: Rai

Government move underscores political tensions in Bihar

The decision to rename the park was announced by Bihar's Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Tej Pratap Yadav. Despite the opposition's concerns, the state government reportedly went ahead with it and officially restored the park's name to "Coconut Park." This move reportedly underscored tensions between political parties in Bihar, with the saffron camp raising questions about the Bihar government's respect for former prime minister and BJP leader Vajpayee's legacy.

Recent row over renaming Nehru Memorial Museum

This development also comes just days after the central government changed the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The decision drew serious flak from the Congress and other opposition parties. They also accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of manipulating India's history. However, the BJP denied the allegations, saying the place has been revamped to display works and contributions by all the prime ministers of India.

