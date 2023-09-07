Sanatan row: DMK's A Raja compares it to 'HIV, leprosy'

Politics

Sanatan row: DMK's A Raja compares it to 'HIV, leprosy'

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 07, 2023 | 07:17 pm 3 min read

DMK MP A Raja added fuel to the raging controversy over Sanatan Dharma by comparing it to diseases carrying social stigma such as HIV and leprosy

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Thursday added fuel to the raging controversy over Sanatan Dharma by comparing it to diseases carrying social stigma, such as HIV and leprosy. While protesting against the Centre's Vishwakarma Yojana, which was announced recently with an outlay of Rs. 15,000 crore for skilled workers, he said the scheme is the same as Sanatan Dharma. He added that fellow party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, which set off the political storm, were comparatively gentle.

Why does this story matter?

Udhayanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, on Saturday compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as dengue, malaria, and COVID-19 and said it shouldn't just be opposed but eradicated. Notably, the DMK is a constituent of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which has been trying to shed the "anti-Hindu" tag since Udhayanidhi's remarks. While Udhayanidhi has refused to back down, Raja's support for the Tamil Nadu minister is likely to escalate the row further.

Udhayanidhi's remarks 'gentle': Raja

Raja stated that Udhayanidhi was "gentle" in comparing Sanatan Dharma to malaria and dengue. "But these diseases don't have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV. So, we need to see this as diseases ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy," he said. He added that he was ready to debate with anyone on the issue.

Let them bring weapons, I'll debate with books: Raja

In an indirect dig at a seer from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Paramhans Acharya, who announced a Rs. 10 crore bounty on Udhayanidhi's head, Raja said, "I don't mind even if it is 10 lakh or 1 crore. Let them carry any sort of weapons, I'll come and debate with Periyar and Ambedkar books in Delhi." Notably, the seer staged a symbolic beheading of Udhayanidhi's poster and set it on fire. In response, DMK workers burned an effigy of the seer.

BJP slams Raja, INDIA

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Patel slammed Raja for his remarks, calling them a well-planned conspiracy and a frustration of the INDIA bloc. He said, "The silence of Congress leadership and then another remark by their alliance partner from Bihar, this shows that it's a well-planned conspiracy and frustration of the INDIA alliance." Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya called Udhayanidhi's remarks unadulterated hate speech targeting 80% of India's population who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Poll Do you think the ongoing controversy will affect the INDIA bloc in the upcoming general elections?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline