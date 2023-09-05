Sanatan row: Ayodhya seer announces bounty on Udhayanidhi, leader responds

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 05, 2023

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has responded to Ayodhya seer's bounty announcement

A Hindu seer from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Paramhans Acharya, has reportedly announced a Rs. 10 crore bounty for Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's head over his alleged remarks against Sanatan Dharma. In a video, Acharya also staged a symbolic beheading of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and set his poster on fire. However, Udhayanidhi remained firm on his Sanatan statements and questioned Acharya's authenticity. Meanwhile, security has been tightened outside Udhayanidhi's residence in Chennai after the seer's threats.

Why does this story matter?

Udhayanidhi, who is the son of DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Saturday said Sanatan Dharma shouldn't just be opposed but eradicated. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, accused him of calling for the genocide of 80% of India's population. The DMK, which originated from Periyar's Self-Respect Movement, is allegedly seen as anti-Hindu for its attack on Hindu religion and practices, while the BJP is called a Hindu nationalist party.

Ayodhya seer Acharya's threatening remarks

In response to Udhayanidhi's remarks, Acharya released a video announcing a cash reward of Rs. 10 crore to anyone who brings the DMK leader's head. "If no one brings his head, then I will behead him with my own hands. I have also prepared my sword to behead the DMK leader," the Ayodhya seer said. Acharya also dared him to speak in the same blasphemous manner about other religions, saying though Sanatan Dharma was humane, it has always been targeted.

How Udhayanidhi responded to threats

Reacting to Acharya's video, Udhayanidhi said, "Today a swamy announced Rs. 10 crore bounty for my head. He said whoever beheads Udayanidhi will get Rs. 10 crore. Is he a real saint or a duplicate one?" "Why do you like my head so much? From where are you getting so much money? Why are you announcing Rs. 10 crore to comb my hair? I will do it on my own if you give me a Rs 10 comb," he added.

'I did not target Hindu community': Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi further said he had not targeted the Hindu community through his remarks. However, he vowed to continue speaking on and opposing the issue of Sanatan Dharma's permanent nature. He noted that Dravidam, the DMK's ideology, had given education to women who were once confined indoors. "Even the breakfast scheme (launched by the DMK in Tamil Nadu) is to ensure more children, especially girls, get an education," he added.

Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks

Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks came on Saturday at an event called the "Sanatana Abolition Conference" in Chennai. He said the concept of Sanatan Dharma was fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice. "What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed. No one could pose any question to it," he said. Comparing it to diseases like malaria, dengue, and COVID-19, he called for Sanatan Dharma's eradication. "Let Sanatan fall, Dravidam win," Udhayanidhi said.

Row over Udhayanidhi's comments

Udhayanidhi's remarks triggered a political row, with the BJP's Malviya claiming that the DMK leader has called for "genocide" of Sanatan Dharma followers. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused both Udhayanidhi and Stalin of echoing Christian missionary ideas. "Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism," he added. The incident has also reportedly reignited the debate over freedom of speech and hate speech.

