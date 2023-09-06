Needs proper response: PM Modi on Sanatan row

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 06, 2023

PM Modi reacted to Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement on Sanatan Dharma saying that it needs a proper response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly reacted to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement on Sanatan Dharma on Wednesday, saying it needed a "proper response." Speaking at a meeting in Delhi, PM Modi advised his Council of Ministers to refrain from diving into the issue's history. He asked them to stick to the facts as per the Constitution and talk about the contemporary situation.

Why does this story matter?

At an event on Saturday, Udhayanidhi likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases and called for its eradication. The remarks kicked up a storm, with several BJP leaders objecting to it. PM Modi's jumping into the fray is likely to further intensify the row. Udhayanidhi's statements have put the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on slippery ground before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Only those authorized should speak: PM Modi's warning

PM Modi also warned the ministers against making comments on the dispute over "India" versus "Bharat", except those authorized to speak. The dispute refers to speculations about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government permanently renaming the country "Bharat." Notably, the Rashtrapati Bhavan's dinner invitation for the upcoming G20 Summit was sent out in the name of the President of Bharat, triggering speculations.

Ayodhya seer announces Rs. 10 crore for beheading Udhayanidhi

Amid the row, a seer from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Paramhans Acharya, announced a Rs. 10 crore bounty on Udhayanidhi. He also staged a symbolic beheading of the minister's poster and later set it on fire. In response, DMK workers burned an effigy of the seer.

Didn't target Hindu community: Udhayanidhi

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have demanded an apology from Udhayanidhi, who is also the son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, for his remarks. Udhayanidhi, on the other hand, maintains that his words were directed at the caste system and other social evils, adding that he would continue to raise his voice against the same.

Letters to governor, CJI against Udhayanidhi

Earlier, as many as 262 eminent citizens of the country, including former judges, bureaucrats, and war veterans, wrote a letter to Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud, urging action against Udhayanidhi. The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also wrote to state Governor RN Ravi with similar demands. Invoking the Constitution's secular character, they said the DMK leader's statement could spark communal riots across the country.

