After G20 snub and plane woes, Trudeau to return home

World

After G20 snub and plane woes, Trudeau to return home

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 12, 2023 | 02:30 pm 3 min read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation remained stranded in India after the G20 Summit as his plane broke down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation remained stranded in India on Tuesday after the G20 Summit as his plane broke down, adding to the controversies surrounding his visit. A backup plane and spare parts on the way to India was diverted to London, which was expected to further delay their departure. However, Trudeau's aircraft has been reportedly fixed and is expected to depart with the Canadian dignitaries by Tuesday afternoon.

Why does this story matter?

This trip has turned into a series of embarrassments for Trudeau, who is facing criticism from India for allegedly fostering Khalistani elements in Canada. He was also reportedly snubbed by the leaders of some countries at the summit. Trudeau skipped the dinner for G20 leaders, following which India declined his request for a bilateral meeting. Canada's aging government transport fleet is infamous for frequent snags and has sparked a debate about the deplorable condition of some of its other infrastructure.

Canada's aging fleet sparks replacement debate

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-150 Polaris, essentially a repurposed Airbus A310, used to transport Trudeau and other top officials dates back to the 1980s and requires refueling stops. The Canadian government is replacing such planes with Airbus 330s, but they are still being retrofitted for use. The controversy surrounding these planes began in the early 1990s when former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney bought and retrofitted the same, leading to criticism from his successor, Jean Chretien.

Flying Taj Mahal's history of snags

In 2016, when Trudeau was headed to Brussels, the aircraft, called the "Flying Taj Mahal," encountered a problem forcing him to return to Ottawa merely 30 minutes after take-off. During his visit to India in 2018, too, the aircraft faced troubles during a refueling stop, delaying his flight by three hours. His 2018 visit also became a diplomatic disaster for Canada when convicted Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal was invited to a reception hosted by the Canadian High Commission.

PM Modi slams Trudeau's handling of extremists

Before the plane breakdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly criticized Trudeau for allegedly allowing "anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada," referring to the growing pro-Khalistani sentiments. Although Trudeau assured action against secessionist elements, he cited freedom of expression and peaceful protests, saying, "The actions of the few do not represent the entire community." Trudeau's national security adviser also stated that India is a major source of foreign interference in Canada's affairs.

Canadian prime minister's residence also in poor condition

Not just the aircraft but Trudeau's official residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa is also reportedly in poor condition, such that he and his family have never lived there since he assumed office in 2015. The house is filled with asbestos, faulty wiring, drafty windows, and poor security measures. Previous prime ministers have refused to spend the public money needed to restore it, leaving the future of the residence uncertain, with restoration costs potentially reaching $27.2 million.

Share this timeline