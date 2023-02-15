World

Canada: Ram temple defaced with anti-India graffiti, India demands action

Feb 15, 2023

Miscreants defaced the Ram temple in Canada's Mississauga with anti-India graffiti and controversial slogans

Miscreants allegedly defaced the Ram temple in Canada's Mississauga with anti-India graffiti and controversial slogans, eliciting outrage from the Hindu and Indian diasporas there. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the transgression and called for action against the perpetrators. The graffiti on the temple walls read "Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)", "Sant Bhindrawala is martyr", and "Hindustan Murdabad."

Why does this story matter?

Vandalism at temples in Canada and Australia, allegedly committed by Khalistan supporters, has increased in recent months.

Earlier this month, Canada's Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya raised the issue of rising anti-Hindu and anti-India hate in Canada after a temple in Brampton was defaced similarly.

In January, three temples in Australia and in September a temple in Brampton were vandalized.

Taking the issue very seriously: Brampton Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called the incident a potential hate crime and said there's no place for this type of hate in Peel Region and that authorities are taking this incident very seriously. He said religious freedom is a Charter right in Canada, and authorities will take every step to make sure that everyone is safe in their place of worship.

String of burglaries, break-in attempts at temples in Canada

Reportedly, there was a break-in attempt at the same temple last week but the security alarm went off. The next day, burglars stole the donation box collections from the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton. Another unsuccessful break-in was attempted at Brampton's Shri Hanuman Mandir last month. Canada's National Statistical Office reported a 72% increase in hate crimes in Canada between 2019 and 2021.

Referendum for Khalistan held in Canada last year

In September, nearly one lakh people gathered in Brampton to vote in a referendum for Khalistan aimed at the formation of a Sikh nation by breaking away the states of Punjab in India and Pakistan. The Indian government warned Canada against "anti-India forces" operating in their land. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, whose name appears in the graffiti, was the face of the 1980s Khalistan movement.