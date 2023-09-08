Yediyurappa confirms BJP-JD(S) alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Politics

Yediyurappa confirms BJP-JD(S) alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 08, 2023 | 08:01 pm 3 min read

BJP-JD(S) to contest 2024 polls in alliance, says BS Yediyurappa

The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reportedly agreed on an alliance in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday. According to the news outlet India Today, the two parties have also agreed on seat-sharing. "BJP and JD(S) will have an understanding. Amit Shah has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats," to the JD(S))," said Yediyurappa.

Why does this story matter?

After facing a landslide defeat to the Congress in Karnataka during this year's assembly polls, the BJP is now looking to make its comeback in the highly anticipated general elections next year. It's also learned that the decision to form the alliance came after JD(S) chief and former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda met with Shah and saffron brigade President JP Nadda to discuss the coalition's structure.

Know about JD(S)-BJP's reported seat-sharing formula

As per the seat-sharing formula, the JD(S) will contest four out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, PTI reported. However, the specific seats allocated to the party have yet to be announced. The move came after Deve Gowda stated in July that his party would fight the Lok Sabha polls independently, ruling out any electoral alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

You can watch Yediyurappa's comments on alliance here

Congress's reaction to BJP-JD(S) alliance

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Congress leader Jagdish Shettar told news agency ANI, "Two helpless people form an alliance. They had made alliances earlier too before assembly elections, and then it broke." "Making alliances when it is convenient, withdrawing from alliances when it is inconvenient how many times will they do this and lose people's trust," added Shettar.

JD(S) sought opinions of MLAs, ex-MLAs, and senior party leaders

Reportedly, Deve Gowda proposed the alliance with the saffron brigade for next year's general elections in Karnataka after holding talks with the MLAs, former MLAs, and senior party leaders. During these talks, most leaders were reportedly of the opinion that the JD(S) should ally with the BJP. The move comes as a surprise, as the JD(S) and Congress fought the elections together in Karnataka in 2019.

Recalling 2019 general election results in Karnataka

To recall, the BJP secured 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The JD(S) and Congress secured one seat each. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he is unconcerned about the poll alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the people will support the ruling Congress party. He had also earlier said that the party would win 15-20 seats in the general elections.

Share this timeline