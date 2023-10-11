EC revises assembly election polling date in Rajasthan

EC revises assembly election polling date in Rajasthan

By Riya Baibhawi 07:15 pm Oct 11, 202307:15 pm

Election Commission of India announced fresh dates for polling in Rajasthan

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a change in the schedule for assembly elections in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The ECI said that the polling will be held on November 25 instead of November 23. It added that the date was changed due to logistical factors such as a large number of social engagements on that day, which could affect voter turnout.

Voting to take place on November 25

Date for vote counting remains unchanged

The date for counting of votes, however, remains unchanged. The ECI on Monday announced the schedule for 2023 assembly elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. The voting in all the states is scheduled to begin on November 7, while the counting will take place on December 3. Nearly 17 crore eligible voters are estimated to cast their votes.

Electoral schedule in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram

The states of Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Mizo National Front (MNF). The BJP is currently incumbent in MP, which will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. Mizoram will vote on November 7. The five states account for roughly 15% of the population of India.

Electoral schedule in Chhatisgarh and Telangana

The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh, where the upcoming elections could see a close fight between the ruling party and the BJP. The state is scheduled to hold polling in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Telangana, which is currently governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), will go to the polls in a single phase on November 30.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan and other details

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are pivotal to cementing the position of the ruling Congress government. In the 2018 polls, the Congress secured victory with 108 seats, while the BJP managed to get 70 seats. However, in-fighting between incumbent CM Ashok Gehlot and ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot poses a challenge for the Congress party to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections.