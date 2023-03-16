India

Pupirei Pfukha, Nagaland's oldest resident, dies at 121

Pupirei Pfukha was living with her great-granddaughter Arheno (Photo credit: Nagaland Post)

Pupirei Pfukha, Nagaland's oldest resident, died on Wednesday in her home in Kigwema village in Kohima at the age of 121, reported Nagaland Post. She was living with her great-granddaughter Arheno, per the publication. According to Pupirei's family, her husband, Vichapa Pfukha, passed away in 1969. They had four children together, all of whom died before her.

Pupirei became blind in her 80s

Reportedly, Pupirei lost her eyesight in her 80s and also became deaf a few years ago. She could only listen when someone shouted at her. In 1982, a voter identity card issued by the state election department reported her age to be 80 years, per Hindustan Times. Pupirei is survived by 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.