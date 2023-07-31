Heavy rainfall forecast in several states; Red alert in Mumbai

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 31, 2023 | 12:02 pm 3 min read

Heavy rainfall has been forecast in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Mumbai, Maharashtra amid the prediction of very heavy rainfall in the city. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls in east, Northeast, and central India until Saturday. Moderate to heavy rainfall was also predicted in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan.

Yellow alert in Uttarakhand, rains cause landslide in Himachal

The IMD issued yellow alerts in parts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall in the flood-hit state until Thursday. Heavy rains are forecast in Haridwar, Pauri, Rudhraprayag, and Chamoli. Rains have also caused landslides in Himachal Pradesh, blocking traffic on a major highway. Meanwhile, the met department urged tourists not to visit Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur, among other places, amid weather warnings.

Light to heavy rainfall forecast in these states

According to the latest IMD bulletin, east Uttar Pradesh should expect light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall until Thursday. East Rajasthan will experience similar weather conditions on Monday and Wednesday, while east Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh should prepare for this weather pattern for the next five days. Residents of Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh may also experience rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Telangana under flood situation, Centre's team to access damage

Telangana continues to face a flood situation following recent heavy rainfall. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) is likely to visit the state on Monday to assess the damage, News 18 reported. The rains during the last week led to the inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields in several places. The IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places of Telangana from Tuesday.

Heavy rains expected in northeastern states, Karnataka

Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to get isolated with very heavy rain beginning Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh is anticipated to receive isolated extremely heavy rain, the IMD said. In Karnataka, isolated heavy rains are forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. However, another southern state, Tamil Nadu, will have hot and humid weather.

Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains continued to lash Delhi as the IMD issued a yellow alert in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi until July 30. The forecast predicts that Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Faridabad in NCR will also receive rainfall in the upcoming days.

