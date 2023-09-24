Bidhuri 'distraction,' BJP in for 2024 poll surprise: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 24, 2023 | 09:12 pm 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi said that BJP was using 'diversion tactics' ahead of 2024 polls

Senior Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing "diversion tactics" using its MPs for electoral gains, Hindustan Times reported. He also reportedly predicted a surprise outcome in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a conclave by Pratidin Media Network in New Delhi, Gandhi also reportedly expressed confidence in the Congress winning the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Gandhi targets BJP over several issues

Gandhi stated that India was facing several major issues, including massive wealth inequality, unemployment, unfair treatment of lower castes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), tribal communities, and price rise, HT reported. He claimed the BJP was indulging in "diversion tactics" and "distraction" by raking up issues like the "One Nation, One Election," the "India v/s Bharat" debate, and the controversy over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali.

Congress will win upcoming assembly polls: Gandhi

Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win the upcoming assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. He said it stands a chance in Telangana, too. "We are probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP and Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, we will make it through! BJP is in for a surprise in 2024. The opposition represents 60% of people," he claimed. "BJP, through its crony capitalism policy, has created a concentration of wealth and complete control over financial and media resources," he added.

Demands immediate implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

Furthermore, Gandhi demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be implemented immediately, accusing the BJP of not being serious about it. "If the BJP was serious about doing it, they would have implemented it already," he said. He claimed there was "no connection between giving women reservation" and the census and delimitation exercises, calling it a "BJP distraction." He emphasized the need for greater participation of women in politics and credited the Congress for implementing 33% reservation in Panchayat Raj institutions.

When Gandhi warned against 'walking into irrelevant BJP traps'

To recall, Gandhi warned party leaders against "walking into the irrelevant traps of the BJP" during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting last week. He reportedly stressed the need for ideological clarity and asked party leaders to maintain their focus on the real issues. This came after a row was triggered following objectionable remarks by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma. It was backed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge.

