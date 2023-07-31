MP: BJP minister mocks RaGa after Kanhaiya's 'film fixation' remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 31, 2023 | 03:47 pm 3 min read

BJP minister in MP has mocked Rahul Gandhi after Kanhaiya Kumar's 'film attire' remarks

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday took a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his political campaigns over the controversial remarks by party leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Mishra was responding to Kumar's swipe at him, saying the minister was more interested in the clothes film actor Deepika Padukone wore in films than alleged "atrocities" against women and tribals in MP.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar criticized Mishra for remarks he made in December last year about Padukone's wardrobe in a song from the film Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. He had objected to the saffron color of her outfit and called for "rectification." Meanwhile, political tensions have already begun in Madhya Pradesh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, ahead of assembly elections later this year.

'Love shop' opened by those who identify with hatred: Mishra

Speaking to the media over Kumar's controversial remarks, Mishra said it shows how the Congress's Bharat Jodo is. "Jinki nafrat hai pehchan, Congress khulwa rahi hai unse mohabbat ki dukan (Congress is getting a shop of love opened from those whose identity is hatred)," he said in a scathing swipe at Gandhi's mohabbat ki dukan (shop of love) pitch for unity in the country.

Mishra mocked senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh too

Mishra also mocked another senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his earlier remarks by drawing parallels. He said Congress comprises leaders like Singh, who called controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik "ambassador of peace" and Osama Bin Laden "Laden ji," and Kumar, who raised the slogan "Bharat tere tukde honge InShaAllah, InShaAllah (India will be broken into pieces).

Kumar compares CM to cruel uncle of Lord Krishna

Earlier, speaking at the Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat organized by students and unemployed youth from the tribal community, Kumar, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) president, said Mishra's name means "best among men," but his deeds make him Nikrishtham (worst). He also compared CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Kans Mama, believed to be a tyrant ruler of Mathura and Lord Krishna's uncle.

BJP creates conflict between tribals, non-tribals in Manipur, alleges Kumar

Kumar accused the BJP of creating conflict between tribals and non-tribals in Manipur, which is currently experiencing turmoil. He also expressed concern over the silence of the first tribal President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the issue of tribal women being publicly stripped in Manipur. Additionally, he sarcastically commented on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in Indore ahead of the elections.

