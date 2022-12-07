Politics

Telangana: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses KTR of drug abuse

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 07, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, claimed on Tuesday that state IT minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao uses drugs. Kumar also alleged that he could prove his claims if the Telangana minister's blood and hair samples were provided to him for testing, as per reports in the news agency ANI.

Reason behind Kumar's attack on KTR

The BJP state president's remarks mentioned above came while addressing a crowd at Nirmal district's Dimmadurthi village of Mamda Mandal as part of his "Praja Sangrama Yatra." He was reacting to the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son, who had earlier claimed that Kumar had the habit of chewing tobacco.

'Does KTR have guts to give samples for testing?'

"This Twitter Tillu says I chew tobacco. This is a blatant lie. It is KTR who is addicted to drugs. I am ready to offer any body part, including my blood samples, for testing to prove that I don't consume tobacco. Does KTR have the guts to give his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he doesn't consume drugs?" Kumar stated.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar's post on Twitter on KTR

Bangalore Hyderabad drug cases were closed as it'll expose that #TwitterTillu is a drug addict. I'm ready to undergo any test to prove that I don't consume tobacco will give any samples in any part of my body. Do u have guts to give blood hair samples for drug test ? pic.twitter.com/BtMaTqdgVZ — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) December 6, 2022

Kumar targets Telangana CM too

Kumar also targeted the Telangana CM for abstaining from the conference of chief ministers and heads of all political parties to discuss their thoughts on the nation being picked as head of the G-20 countries. "What made him avoid the meeting except for petty political reasons?" he asked. Kumar demanded that the state government celebrate BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary in April for seven days.

TRS wouldn't even dedicate an hour to Ambedkar's birth, death anniversaries: Kumar

"It is unfortunate that the TRS wouldn't dedicate even an hour to Ambedkar's birth and death anniversaries. K Chandrasekhar Rao doesn't even come out of his house these days, while the BJP was ruling the state with the true spirit of Ambedkar's ideals," he said.

Kumar lauds PM Modi

The Telangana BJP chief also highlighted that only after Narendra Modi became India's Prime Minister did the nation's poor and oppressed citizens get justice. He also credited PM Modi for making a Dalit leader, Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India and for inducting 12 Dalit MPs and for appointing numerous other SCs as chief ministers and governors.