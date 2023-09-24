Karnataka: Setback for JD(S), Muslim leaders resign over BJP alliance

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 24, 2023 | 05:06 pm 3 min read

2 Muslim leaders quit JD(S) after tie-up with BJP

The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has faced a setback after two Muslim leaders left the party after it decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They included JD(S) Karnataka Senior Vice-President Syed Shaifullah and spokesperson Farzana Ashraf. While Shaifulla cited the BJP's alleged communal agenda as the reason for his departure, Ashraf mentioned "ideological differences." The development raised concerns about the JD(S)'s secular credentials in the state, which might impact the elections, too.

Why does this story matter?

The resignations come days after reports claimed that a decision to form an alliance with the BJP was made after JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda met with the saffron party's top leadership in New Delhi. The BJP is looking to retain power at the national level and win the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the help of regional parties. In Karnataka, the BJP earlier faced a major defeat to the Congress in this year's assembly polls.

BJP's communal agenda, ideological differences concern JD(S) Muslim leaders

Following his resignation, Shaifullah told ANI, "If my party is joining hands with a party which creates a rift between the communities and caste...which preaches and propagates and acts on a communal agenda, we, the secular leaders, oppose it." Farzana, in a letter to JD(S) media cell chief Srikanthe Gowda, said she was resigning "due to ideological differences." Their comments reportedly highlighted growing concerns among some JD(S) leaders over the BJP's communal agenda and its impact on social harmony.

Shaifullah denounces hate propagation in politics

Shaifullah also cited his struggles to adjust to the current mental set-up and alleged hate propagation in the country under the BJP's rule. "I was with the party for the past 30 years. Our party [stands] on secular credentials, and we have always propagated the principles of secularism to the voters and to the general public," he said. His comments also reportedly reflected the growing religious polarization emerging ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) joined BJP-led NDA on Friday

The JD(S) formally announced it was joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of next year's general election on Friday. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda in Delhi. Nadda posted pictures on X showing the leaders engaged in discussions and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the BJP leaders wrapped in a ceremonial shawl. However, no details have been released about seat-sharing in the southern state so far.

