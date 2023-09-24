Kovind-led panel to seek political parties' suggestions on 'One Election'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 24, 2023

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to seek political parties' suggestions on 'One Nation, One Election'

A high-level committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, met for the first time to discuss the feasibility of the "One Nation, One Election" idea on Saturday, PTI reported. It reportedly explored various aspects, including a common voter ID card and electoral roll. It also decided to seek the suggestions of the Law Commission of India and recognized national and state parties. The panel will also likely examine the legal and constitutional outcomes of simultaneous elections.

Why does this story matter?

On September 2, the Centre formed an eight-member committee headed by Kovind to examine the "One Nation, One Election" proposal. It refers to conducting elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and panchayats simultaneously across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have previously spoken about it on several occasions. Notably, synchronized nationwide polls were also part of the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Panel to consider viewpoints of political parties, Law Commission

The Kovind-led panel is reportedly discussing several issues, including ensuring a timeline for implementing the "One Nation, One Election" idea. It will likely consult experts and invite the Law Commission of India to share its recommendations on simultaneous elections, Hindustan Times reported. The committee will also reportedly consider the suggestions and viewpoints of all recognized political parties at the state as well as national levels before finalizing a framework for the process.

Opposition skeptical of simultaneous election proposal

Meanwhile, opposition parties have opposed the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, claiming that holding simultaneous polls would inevitably help the incumbent government. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also one of the members selected to be part of the panel, opted out, calling the exercise an alleged "eyewash" and an attempt to achieve foregone conclusions. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condemned "One Nation, One Election," calling it an attack on India, which is a "Union of states."

PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' gained support

To note, the idea of "One Nation, One Election" has long been advocated by PM Modi, and the Law Commission also supported it in 2018. The Election Commission of India (ECI), too, has backed the idea, highlighting logistical, financial, and legal feasibility basis its analysis and historical precedent. However, opposition parties have opposed the move, arguing that holding simultaneous polls would help the ruling party.

