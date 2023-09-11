'Khalistan referendum' in Canada despite Modi raising concerns with Trudeau

September 11, 2023

SFJ held 'Khalistan referendum' in Canada amid meeting between PM Modi and Trudeau

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)—a separatist group seeking an independent Sikh state called Khalistan split from India—held a controversial "Khalistan referendum" at a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday (local time), Hindustan Times reported. It took place despite concerns raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during reported "pull-aside" talks on the sidelines of the recently-concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi. Reportedly, the leaders held no formal bilateral meeting, seemingly over the Khalistan issue.

Why does this story matter?

The event comes at a time when the G20 Summit just concluded in India, with Trudeau in attendance as Canada is one of the bloc's member nations. The "Khalistan Referendum" is an unofficial voting event that the SFJ plans to conduct across multiple countries to seek a consensus among the Sikh diaspora for the formation of the "Khalistan" split from India. The SFJ organized similar exercises in Canada last year, which the Indian government denounced.

SFJ held 'Khalistan referendum' in hurry: Report

According to Hindustan Times, the SFJ organized the "Khalistan referendum" in a hurry at a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada. The polling reportedly took place inside Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, which was earlier headed by SFJ leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was assassinated by unidentified gunmen on June 18. This development also came on a day when PM Modi conveyed India's "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada" to Trudeau.

Event relocated after Surrey authorities withdrew permission

Originally scheduled to take place at Tamanawis Secondary School, Surrey, British Columbia, on Sunday, the referendum was canceled due to an alleged violation of the SFJ's rental agreement, per reports. The Surrey District School Board had objected to the images of an AK-47 gun and Kirpan on referendum posters and other promotional materials. Indo-Canadians, who were concerned over the referendum, welcomed the decision. The event was then moved to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.

Modi raises concerns over extremism, Trudeau defends diaspora

On Sunday, PM Modi reportedly expressed concerns about anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada to Trudeau. "They are promoting secessionism...violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship," he told Trudeau, per an official statement. However, Trudeau reportedly responded diaspora Canadians should be able to express themselves without "interference" from other countries. "Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest," he said.

No bilateral meeting held between Modi, Trudeau

According to News18, there was no formal bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Trudeau. Instead, the two leaders only engaged in "pull-aside talks"—an informal meeting—which is a step down from a bilateral meeting and can happen even in hallways. The decision was taken amid India's concerns over growing Khalistan extremism in Canada. Trudeau had also not participated much in multilateral meetings and was not given much coverage during the G20 Summit, per reports.

