Jill Biden gets COVID-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

World

Jill Biden gets COVID-19 ahead of President Biden's India visit

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 05, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of president's India trip

United States (US) First Lady Jill Biden (72) reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (local time) and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to her spokesperson. President Joe Biden (80) was also tested following his wife's diagnosis, but his results came back negative. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the news and stated that the president would continue to undergo regular testing and be monitored for symptoms.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes ahead of the president of the US's scheduled visit to India from Thursday to Sunday for the G20 Summit, following which he will travel to Vietnam to strengthen ties in the region. The president and first lady earlier contracted COVID-19 in July and August last year, respectively, but recovered soon. Notably, he suffered from a rebound case of the viral infection wherein he was reinfected just a few days after coming out of isolation.

Jill, in recovery, adjusts teaching plans

Jill's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, confirmed that the first lady will stay at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, while recovering from COVID-19. She had planned to begin the new school year at Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday. She teaches English and writing at the institute. However, she is now working with school authorities to arrange for substitute teachers for her classes.

White House yet to comment on Biden's trip

Biden reportedly left Delaware alone on Monday evening (local time) while Jill stayed back at their Rehoboth Beach residence. Meanwhile, the White House is yet to confirm if this development will affect the US president's upcoming foreign travel this week.

Share this timeline