Donald Trump charged with conspiracy to overturn 2020 US elections

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 02, 2023 | 08:34 am 1 min read

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday for plotting to overturn his election defeat in the 2020 presidential elections. He is accused of four counts—conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens. He has been asked to appear in the federal court in Washington on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

This marks Trump's third indictment within four months while he is campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections as a Republican nominee. The probe is focused on Trump's actions in the two-month period between his loss and his supporters rioting at the US Capitol as lawmakers certified the victory of President Joe Biden, a Democrat. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the case "ridiculous".

