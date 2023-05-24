World

Frustrated Trump throws up hands as court sets trial date

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023

Donald Trump is eyeing the 2024 US presidential elections

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw up his hands in frustration as a judge set his criminal trial for March 25 next year, reported Associated Press. Notably, he appeared before a Manhattan court virtually for the first time after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who's eyeing the 2024 presidential elections, has pleaded not guilty.

Trump grew agitated with his trial date

During the hearing, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan also advised Trump to cancel all other obligations for the trial duration, which could last several weeks. The Republican leader, who was sitting against a backdrop of American flags, then turned to his lawyer and had a brief discussion with him that was inaudible on the video feed.

It's called election interference, says Trump

Trump, who mostly remained quiet during the hearing, lashed out on social media later, alleging his "Freedom of Speech" right was violated and the trial was "forced" in the middle of the primary session. "It's called election interference, and nothing like this has ever happened in our country before!!!" he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump seeking nomination for 2024 presidential elections

Notably, the trial is scheduled to begin days after voting begins in Republican presidential primaries. Trump is once again seeking its nomination. The 76-year-old is accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to silence her over an affair right before the 2016 presidential elections. In response, he has alleged that US President Joe Biden is targeting Republicans.