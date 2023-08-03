Niger: US orders partial evacuation of envoys following military coups

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 03, 2023 | 12:40 pm 2 min read

The US has ordered partial evacuation of envoys following military coup

The United States (US) has decided to partially evacuate its embassy in Niger, ordering all non-emergency officials to temporarily leave the country amid tension following the military coup in the West African country. The US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the measure was taken "out of an abundance of caution." The embassy would remain open only for "limited, emergency services," he added.

Why does this story matter?

On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by members of his guard when they detained him at the presidency and declared a coup. General Abdourahamane Tiani was appointed as the new head of state after the military seized control. On the other hand, the US has forces stationed in Niger to assist the ousted president in combating the dissident military.

US State Department orders temporary departure of non-emergency envoys

In the official statement, Miller emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety and security of US citizens abroad as well as officials serving overseas. "Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Niamey," the order read.

US opposes military coup in Niger

Furthermore, it said that the US rejects any attempts to overthrow Niger's constitutional order. Millar said that the US stands with the people of Niger, the Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS], the African Union, and other international partners in support of democratic government, the rule of law, and human rights.

European countries too ordered evacuation of embassy staff

Reportedly, the announcement by the US follows similar measures by European countries to evacuate non-essential staff from Niger. On Wednesday, the first of many scheduled military aircraft took off from Niger and landed in Paris, carrying 262 passengers, the majority of whom were from France and Italy. The US has issued a travel warning, asking its citizens not to undertake "unnecessary" trips to Niger.

Know about military coup against President Bazoum

Bazoum's swift removal last month generated international outcry, including among Western countries like the US, which considered him a key ally in Africa's embattled Sahel region. Niger alone has experienced four successful military coups since gaining independence from France, with the latest marking a fifth. Bazoum's tenure was the first democratic structure in the country after France's colonial rule ended.

