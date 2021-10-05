Russia: Hundreds of dead ravens fall from sky; experts baffled

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 11:59 pm

The bizarre incident was reported from the Ust-Tarka village of Novosibirsk Oblast in Russia.

Hundreds of dead ravens have been seen falling from the sky in apocalyptic scenes in the Ust-Tarka village of Novosibirsk Oblast in Russia. Experts are baffled at the "strange" phenomenon as the area is reporting "several hundred deaths per day," with black-feathered bodies littering the streets. Veterinary department officials have been carrying out tests to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Details

First time I've seen this: Expert

Sergei Kuzlaykin, the Chief Physician at Ust-Tarka veterinary department, said, "This is the first time I've seen this. I am shocked." Kuzlaykin has been working as a doctor since 1975. He suspects the ravens were poisoned as other birds and animals had apparently not been harmed. "We have sent some of the bodies to Novosibirsk to find out what happened," he added.

Quote

Study to help determine cause of death

"Most likely we are talking about poisoning." Kuzlaykin said, adding, "But what the birds were poisoned with is also not clear yet, the results of the study will help to determine this, too."

Other theories

Ravens may have consumed pesticides, says ornithologist

Ornithologist Alexei Yanovsky said that if the ravens were poisoned, they might have ingested pesticides. "In landfills where rats or vole mice were poisoned...or [the birds] could be poisoned by moldy grain waste." "It is also possible that the rooks were poisoned on purpose," he said. Separately, conspiracy theories are also popping up as rumors emerge of a secret experiment by the Putin government.

Panic

Incident causing anxiety among locals

Local reports claim large flocks of birds had been flying over the area, but they have since disappeared. Reportedly, the locals are frightened after seeing dead birds falling from the sky. The scenes have "caused anxiety among residents," reports said. The incident has also been likened to an apocalypse as some claim the phenomenon marks the beginning of the end of times.

Past

Similar strange phenomena witnessed earlier in other regions

Notably, this is not the first time that such a strange phenomenon has occurred in Russia. Earlier in 2013, reports of dead pigeons falling from the sky had also emerged from Russia, which was later referred to as the "pigeon apocalypse." Similar incidents also occurred across the world, including mass crab deaths in Kent, turtledoves in Italy, and jackdaws in Sweden.