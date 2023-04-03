World

French minister strikes a pose for Playboy, receives backlash

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 03, 2023, 01:26 pm 3 min read

While some called it "unappropriate," others thought it was a April Fool's Day prank

Who knew that could 'pose' problems in her life? A French minister, Marlene Schiappa, is currently receiving flak from her party members after she chose to pose for the cover of Playboy, an American men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine. Despite posing clothed, her decision has even been censured by France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Marlene Schiappa features on the cover of Playboy

Feminist author and Secretary of State for Social & Solidarity Economy & Associative Life of France, Marlene Schiappa, recently found herself amid politics instigated by rightwingers for a non-political decision she took. The 40-year-old was featured on Playboy's cover page of April 2023's edition, wearing designer clothes and looking glamorous. The magazine also carried her 12-page-long interview about women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and abortion.

This has left many in the government shocked and irritated

Schiappa's decision drew a backlash in no time when the magazine cover made the rounds on social media. While some called it "inappropriate," others thought it was an April Fool's Day prank. Even PM Borne, who is the second woman to occupy the position in the government, said it "was not at all appropriate, especially in the current period."

In France, women are free: Schiappa

As criticisms paved her way, Schiappa took to Twitter and said, "Defending the right of women to dispose of their bodies is everywhere and all the time." "In France, women are free. With all due respect to the backsliders and the hypocrites. #Playboy," she tweeted in her defense. Her tweet spread like wildfire on the microblogging website, garnering both supporters and opponents.

Check out her response

It is not a soft porn magazine: Playboy

Post the French minister's denunciation, Playboy's editor Jean-Christophe Florentin shared in an interview that Schiappa was the "most Playboy compatible." "She is attached to the rights of women and she has understood that it's not a magazine for old machos but could be an instrument for the feminist cause," said Florentin. "Playboy isn't a soft porn magazine but a 300-page quarterly mook," she added.

Post her defense, Florentin was also criticized

"The person who interviewed Marlène Schiappa for Playboy is Jean Christophe Florentin, who wrote a manuscript called "The Guide to the Perfect Little Slut" (your arrogance is matched only by your empty head)," tweeted @sarahHRakm, a public figure. "If Marlène Schiappa is in Playboy, I can easily end up in Vogue. Or in Health magazine. Or in a leaflet from Lidl," tweeted comedian @AudeJavel79.

Here's what Sarah said