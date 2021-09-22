Former England pacer Jade Dernbach set to play for Italy

Jade Dernbach named in Italy's squad for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Former England fast bowler Jade Dernbach is set to play for Italy. The 35-year-old has been included in Italy's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, starting next month. Dernbach represented England in 58 limited-overs internationals between 2011 and 2014. He will leave his County side Surrey at the end of this season. Here are further details.

Details

Dernbach last played for England in 2014

Dernbach has had limited opportunities in England's domestic cricket of late. He last played for England at the 2014 World T20. The fast bowler will now resume his international career with Italy. He was persuaded to play for Italy by Gareth Berg. Notably, the Northamptonshire all-rounder will captain and coach Italy in the Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Information

Italy's squad for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Italy's squad for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Gareth Berg (captain and head coach), Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Darren Low, Dinidu Marage, Gian-Piero Meade, Joy Perera, Amir Sharif, Baljith Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nikolai Smith

Career

A look at the international career of Dernbach

Dernbach made his debut for England in June 2011 in a T20I against Sri Lanka. He earned his maiden ODI cap three days later. In an international career spanning nearly three years, Dernbach scalped 39 wickets from 34 T20Is at an average of 26.15. The tally includes the best figures of 4/22. He also scalped 31 ODI wickets with the best figures of 4/45.

Domestic

How has Dernbach performed in domestic cricket?

Dernbach played his maiden First-class game in 2003, against India A at The Oval. He made his List A debut two years later. Dernbach has picked up 311 First-class wickets from 113 matches. The tally includes 10 five-wicket hauls. He has accounted for 228 List A wickets at an average of 27.10. Dernbach also owns 178 wickets in T20 cricket at 26.57.