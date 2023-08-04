Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election interference charges

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 04, 2023 | 08:48 am 1 min read

Former United States President Donald Trump pleaded "not guilty" on Thursday to charges that he orchestrated to try to overturn his 2020 poll defeat. The US prosecutors had called it an unprecedented effort by him to undermine American democracy. "This is a very sad day for America," the former US president told reporters after the hearing according to the news agency Reuters.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that this was the third time the former US president has pleaded not guilty since April, with months of pretrial legal battle expected against the backdrop of the much-anticipated 2024 presidential campaign. Despite all of this, Trump is still the front-runner for the Republican nomination to go up against Democratic President Joe Biden in next year's presidential polls.

