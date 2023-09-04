G20 Summit: No online deliveries allowed in New Delhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 04, 2023 | 06:27 pm 2 min read

All online delivery except essential services barred in New Delhi during G20 Summit

As the national capital, Delhi, gears up to host the main G20 Summit from Friday, the city will experience temporary restrictions on online delivery services, including that of food, PTI reported. However, officials reportedly said the restrictions wouldn't apply to essential services like medicine delivery as well as sample collection by pathology labs. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police and Gurugram Traffic Police announced elaborate security measures and traffic arrangements to ensure the safety of citizens and world leaders during the event.

No lockdown, citizens requested to cooperate: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Special Commissioner SS Yadav confirmed that online food delivery services, e-commerce deliveries, and cloud kitchens will be unavailable in the areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during the summit. However, he said no lockdown has been ordered in the city despite these restrictions. Yadav appealed to the citizens and businesses for their cooperation to maintain security during this high-profile event.

Essential services exempted from restriction order

Essential services have, however, been exempted from the restriction order, according to Times Now. Vehicles related to housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc., at hotels, hospitals, and other important facilities in the district of New Delhi will be allowed only after verification. Moreover, medical shops, grocery stores, milk booths, and vegetable and fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi, including New Delhi, from Friday to Sunday.

Traffic, security measures in Delhi on G20 Summit days

Vehicular entry into the national capital will also be barred from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Sunday, mainly impacting the Dhaula Kuan route. Over 100,000 security personnel will reportedly be deployed across the city, too. The Delhi Police also urged citizens to stay informed about traffic updates through the Delhi Traffic Police's X handle and its virtual help desk. Additionally, the Gurugram Traffic Police also urged companies to enforce work-from-home policies on Friday (September 8) to ease congestion.

Public holiday declared for summit

Notably, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday from Friday to Sunday (September 8-10) in light of the summit. Shop owners, businesses, and commercial establishments have been directed to grant paid holidays to their employees on these days. With Delhi on high alert, citizens are advised to cooperate with authorities and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth and secure summit.

