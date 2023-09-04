RSS's Krishna Gopal links curbs on women to 'Islamic invasions'

RSS leader has blamed 'Islamic invasions' for restrictions on women in India

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Krishna Gopal on Sunday claimed that restrictions imposed on women in Indian society were due to "Islamic invasions," The Indian Express reported. Speaking at Naari Shakti Sangama, a women's empowerment event at Delhi University, the RSS joint general secretary said practices such as child marriage, sati, and illiteracy among women crept into Indian society because of "Islamic invasions." He claimed they led to several societal restrictions on women.

Medieval period was 'dark time for Indian women': Gopal

Gopal further stated that the medieval period was a dark time for women in India, as they faced "great humiliation," per News18. "Temples were demolished, big universities destroyed, and women were in danger (during this period)," he said. The RSS ideologue reportedly added lakhs of women were abducted and sold in international markets by invaders such as Ahmad Shah Abdali, Muhammad Ghori, and Mahmud of Ghazni. These led to societal restrictions on women, resulting in their education, he said.

Earlier, women were free and contributed to society: Gopal

Gopal said women were reasonably free and contributed significantly to Indian society before the 12th century. However, the impact of "Islamic invasions" led to several restrictions on women by society to protect them from invaders. This ultimately resulted in women becoming uneducated and facing various oppressive traditions, he claimed. "In the 13th Century, Sant Ramanand, who had Kabir and Ravidas among his disciples, also had many women disciples who spread Vaishnav thought in a big way," he said.

Gopal urges women to uphold Indian values

At the DU event, Gopal also cautioned Indian women against Western cultural influence and exhorted them to remember Indian values and pass those on to their children. He said women must imbibe these values in children. Gopal also asserted that for women, taking care of the family and managing the kitchen at home was as important as becoming a scientist or excelling in any other field.

Cites Sudha Murthy, Indira Gandhi as examples

Referring to Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, Gopal said, "She packs her food and carries it when she travels abroad. She runs Infosys. Today, women ask, 'Is cooking our job?'. By cooking, children stay with you, they feel loved (sic)." "Do you know that Indira ji [former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi] used to manage her kitchen herself? When Nehru ji (Jawaharlal Nehru) was PM, Indira ji used to control the kitchen," he claimed.

