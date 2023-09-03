Modi dismisses China's objection to G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 03, 2023 | 04:56 pm 3 min read

PM Modi shrugs off Pakistan and China's objection on G20 meets in Kashmir, Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed Pakistan and China's objections to India hosting G20 meetings in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday and asserted the importance of holding meetings in all parts of the nation. In an exclusive interview with PTI, PM Modi also claimed that there are several positive impacts of the global summit being hosted by India, with some being very close to his heart.

Why does this story matter?

The comments by PM Modi came just days before the G20 Summit in Delhi next week. The event will bring together G20 member countries and guest countries to discuss various topics like climate change, international economic cooperation, and other issues. As a platform for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays a vital role in creating and enhancing global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

Recalling Pakistan, China's objection to hosting G20 meets

It is worth noting that a G20 meeting was held on March 26 at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh this year, which China skipped. Pakistan had also objected to India's decision to host the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Kashmir between May 22 and May 24. Back then, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters, "India can't suppress the voice of Kashmiris through a conference."

Modi bats for global cooperation to fight cybercrime

In his first interview in four years, the prime minister also highlighted his government's domestic approach to addressing the most backward and neglected people, which, according to him, is also guiding India at the global level. Furthermore, PM Modi vowed to position India among the top three world economies during his next tenure and flagged the importance of global cooperation in the fight against cybercrimes.

Modi highlights issues like fake news, deep fakes

"Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, can be used to fuel social unrest," PM Modi said. He also stated that inflation is the most important issue confronting the world, and India's G20 presidency led to the realization that anti-inflation actions in one country do not affect others.

Putin, Jinping to skip G20 Summit

While global leaders are expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit, some big names like Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be skipping the summit. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent the Kremlin in Putin's absence, while Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent China. The high-level summit is scheduled to take place at the ITPO Convention Center's Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

