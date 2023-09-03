Maharashtra: Mother, son found dead in bed box; probe underway

India

Maharashtra: Mother, son found dead in bed box; probe underway

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 03, 2023 | 02:16 pm 2 min read

Woman, son found dead in bed box in Maharashtra's Amravati

In a disturbing development from Maharashtra, the police reportedly found the dead bodies of a mother and her son inside a bed box in the Amravati area on Friday. According to reports, the victims have been identified as 45-year-old Neelima Ganesh Kapse and her 22-year-old son Ayush Kapse. The bed was also reportedly found covered in blood.

Victim woman's eldest son missing

The neighbors informed the deceased woman's relatives after detecting a foul smell coming from the house for two days, as per the news outlet Free Press Journal. The family members, who arrived from Nagpur, immediately called the police after finding the house locked. The police then broke open the back door and, upon entering the house, discovered the dead bodies.

Bodies sent for post-mortem

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem analysis, and the police have also registered a murder case in the matter. Meanwhile, a search is underway to track down the woman's missing son, and the police are looking into any possible connections. Neighbors of the victims claimed that the woman's eldest son had gone missing since the tragedy and his phone had been turned off.

Minor boy's body found in bed box in Delhi

In a similar incident, the body of an 11-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a bed box in a rented apartment in Inder Puri, West Delhi, by his mother. The police apprehended the father's former girlfriend for the boy's murder days later. According to a senior officer, the suspect was allegedly pushing the boy's father to leave his family and marry her instead.

Share this timeline