Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to chest infection

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 03, 2023 | 12:50 pm 1 min read

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi hospital due to chest infection

Former Congress chief and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Saturday evening due to a chest infection. A hospital spokesperson informed that she had been complaining about a chest infection for a while and was hospitalized for a routine check-up. There are no further details regarding her condition so far.

Why does this story matter?

This is the third time Gandhi has been hospitalized this year. In January, she was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. In March, she was again hospitalized due to bronchitis and fever. The 76-year-old also sparked retirement speculation with her statement in February that she was happy her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

