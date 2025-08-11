Tickets for Independence Day 2025 now available: How to book

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi at 7:30am. The ceremony is open to the public and usually draws huge crowds. To manage this demand, tickets are being sold online through aamantran.mod.gov.in. There are three ticket categories available, priced at ₹20, ₹100, and ₹500 per person, respectively.

Booking process How to book tickets To book tickets, visitors should go to the official website and click on the 'Online Ticket Booking for Independence Day 2025' link. They will have to provide their name, phone number, and number of required tickets. After uploading the necessary documents for verification, they can choose the ticket category and complete payment. Attendees are advised to either print their tickets or keep a digital copy ready on their phones for entry.

Travel arrangements Delhi Metro to run services from 4:00am The Delhi Metro will be the most convenient mode of transport to reach the Red Fort on Independence Day. Services will start from all terminal stations at 4:00am on August 15. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run its services as per a pre-decided plan to cater to the huge influx of visitors.