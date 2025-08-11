How to correct your name on your PAN card

Correcting the name on your PAN card may seem intimidating, but it is an easy process if you know the way out. Be it a spelling mistake or a legal name change, it is important that your PAN card reflects the correct name for financial transactions, tax purposes, etc. Here's a guide to help you with the process, without any fuss.

Document checklist Understanding required documents To start the name correction process on your PAN card, keep necessary documents handy, including proof of identity and proof of address. The documents can be Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license. Make sure these documents have the correct name you want to update on the PAN card. This would make the application procedure hassle-free and save time.

Digital submission Online application process The online application for correcting PAN card name is the most convenient and time-saving. Simply visit NSDL or UTIITSL's official website and click on 'PAN Correction' from the options available. Fill out the form with correct details and upload scanned copies of required documents. Pay any applicable fees through digital payment methods like net banking or credit/debit cards.

Paper submission Offline application method For offline enthusiasts, download Form 49A from the official website or get it from authorized centers. Fill this form with accurate details and attach photocopies of requisite documents along with passport-sized photos. Submit the bundle at designated centers along with any applicable fees in cash or demand draft.