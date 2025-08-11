₹3,200cr crop insurance payout to over 30L farmers tomorrow
On August 11, over 30 lakh farmers will get a direct transfer of ₹3,200 crore in crop insurance claims under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading the digital payout from Rajasthan, marking a significant single-day transfer for Indian farmers.
States like MP, Rajasthan get largest shares
States like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are getting the largest shares.
For the first time, payouts are happening at this scale through Direct Benefit Transfer—making things quicker and more transparent.
New rules mean claims can be settled faster without waiting for state funds, and starting Kharif 2025, delays by states or insurers will face a 12% penalty.
Farmers can track claims online
Farmers can easily track their claim online using their Policy ID or Receipt Number on the PMFBY website.
There's also an app and helpline for extra help—making sure everyone stays in the loop about their money.