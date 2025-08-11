'Cinemas came first; then theaters': Aamir Khan on pay-per-view model

In a bold move, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has opted for the pay-per-view model on his YouTube channel for his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par (SZP). This decision comes after its theatrical release in June and Khan explained how his first and foremost loyalty is to cinema. In an interview with ETimes, he spoke about this model and its implications for films in India.

Khan's perspective 'It's great for filmmakers because it strengthens them' Khan said, "You know we can only reach 2-3% of our population with the theatrical business and this is for the biggest hit." "For SZP, about one crore people would have seen it by the end of its theatrical run. Without enough theaters being built, this model is probably the only way to reach a majority of India." "It's great for filmmakers because it strengthens them and empowers them to make better films."

Accessibility 'Today, ticket prices are not affordable' Khan also highlighted the issue of accessibility and affordability in cinema. He said, "Today, cinemas in India...are trying to give a unique experience, but that costs money." "So over the years theaters have evolved from the time when I started with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT). Back then, average ticket price was ₹10." "Today, ticket prices are not affordable for a large section of society. And multiplexes...have also started catering to an audience who can afford to come there."

Khan's loyalty My loyalty is to cinema: Khan Khan clarified his stance on theaters, saying, "My loyalty is to cinema. Cinemas came first; then theaters came to serve cinema." "Earlier, there was no theater. Cinema dikhane ke liye pardah laga dete the and it would be shown through a projector. Phir tent aaya wahan dikhate the (We've reached here from cinemas being shown on curtains)." "Then permanent theaters came about. Cinema is what I am protecting, and emotionally I am very tied to theaters."