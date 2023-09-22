BJP MP calls BSP MP 'Muslim ugrawadi,' 'bharwa' in LS

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 22, 2023 | 02:12 pm 1 min read

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha

A massive row has erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri attacked and used highly objectionable language against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha. During his address on Thursday, Bidhuri referred to the BSP MP as a "Muslim ugrawadi" (Muslim terrorist), a "katwa" (circumcised), and a "Bharwa" (pimp).

Reaction to Bidhuri's comments

The shocking remarks by the saffron brigade leader sparked massive outrage among all opposition leaders. Sharing a clip of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra demanded strict action against Bidhuri. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also criticized the BJP MP for his language.

