Written by Chanshimla Varah September 20, 2023 | 08:01 pm 2 min read

The Women's Reservation Bill, called the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with 454 votes in favor and two against it. The number of women members in the Lok Sabha will now increase from 82 to 181. The bill seeks to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha, state legislatures, and the Delhi legislative assembly for women.

454 MPs vote in favor, 2 MPs vote against it

Seat reservation to come into effect after delimitation

The quota, however, would not apply to the Rajya Sabha or state legislative councils. It also excludes reservations for women in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. One-third of the quota shall be allocated to women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Furthermore, seat reservations will take effect after delimitation is completed and the relevant figures for the first census are published.

Bill required two-third majority to pass

Notably, a two-third majority was required to pass the historic Bill. The government introduced the Bill, formally called the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 [The Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023], on Tuesday. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the bill will give reservations to women across three categories—general, SCs, and STs—under which MPs are elected.

