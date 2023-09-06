Rajasthan elections: Congress forms panel; Gehlot, Pilot in core committee

Politics

Rajasthan elections: Congress forms panel; Gehlot, Pilot in core committee

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 06, 2023 | 06:31 pm 2 min read

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot among Congress core committee members for Rajasthan elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the formation of a key panel for the Rajasthan Assembly election on Wednesday. According to the official list, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are among the members of the core committee. Sukhjinder Randhawa, CP Joshi, Govind Dotasra, Jitendra Singh, Harish Chaudhary, Mahendra Malviya, Mohan Prakash, and Govind Meghwal are also on the committee.

Check full list of panel members here

Meghwal to head campaign committee

The party has also formed a campaign committee for the elections, with Meghwal as its chairperson, per Mint. Besides this, the Congress also announced a 26-member coordination committee. The coordination committee includes all the top leaders of the state as well as CM Gehlot. Notably, assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year, and the Congress is aiming to retain power.

Other crucial committees formed for upcoming polls

The Congress's coordination committee for the Rajasthan polls would have all the core committee members, including Girija Vyas, Narayan Singh, BD Kalla, Chandrabhan, Raghuveer Singh Meena, Namo Narayan Meena, Raghu Sharma, Hemaram Chaudhary, and Parsadi Lal Meena, among others. It also announced the formation of the Campaign Committee, Manifesto Committee, Strategic Committee, Media and Communications Committee, Publicity and Publications Committee, and Protocol Committee.

Kharge attacks PM Modi in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Kharge launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and the Centre at a Rajasthan rally. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "nervous" about the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, so they are changing the country's name. This comes amid a row over G20 dinner invites issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan in the name of "President of Bharat."

Share this timeline