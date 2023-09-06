Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from BJP

Written by Chanshimla Varah September 06, 2023

Chandra Kumar Bose, Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his resignation letter, he cited a lack of support from the party's central and West Bengal leadership in promoting Netaji's ideology. He added that when he joined the BJP, he was promised the chance to promote Netaji and Sarat Chandra Bose's inclusive ideology. However, no such thing happened.

Chandra's resignation letter to JP Nadda

His resignation letter to BJP National President JP Nadda further read, "My discussions with the BJP then centered on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose). "My understanding, both at that time and later, had been that I would propagate this ideology across the country on the BJP platform," he wrote.

None of my proposals were accepted: Chandra

When the former BJP leader called out state leadership

Notably, this is not the first time Chandra has expressed dissatisfaction with those at the top. Chandra, who joined the BJP in 2016, had repeatedly questioned the West Bengal leadership on numerous matters and even opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019. In 2016, he was appointed vice president of the West Bengal BJP, but he was removed during the 2020 organizational reshuffle.

What Chandra said on country name change

Interestingly, just hours before his resignation, the former BJP leader hinted at the possibility of the government tabling a resolution to rename "India" "Bharat" during Parliament's special session, India Today reported. "And if it (name change) has to be done....Feedback from 140 crore people should be taken. The country does not just consist of the government." The session will be held from September 18-22.

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on Parliament special session

Reportedly, the government has yet to reveal the agenda for the upcoming special session of parliament. On Wednesday, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the same. Even though there has been no official confirmation, many speculate that changing the name of the country could very well be the reason for the five-day session of Parliament.

Picture that started it all

Rumors regarding the country's name change began to circulate after President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to world leaders for a G20 summit dinner with "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India" inscribed on it surfaced. The G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 will be held over the weekend at the Bharat Mandapam in the international convention and exhibition center at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

